Govt is concerned about people’s woes — Eddin Syazlee

KUALA PILAH: The government is concerned about the problems raised by the people regarding the cost of living including matters such as the subscription rates for pay-television, Astro.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Eddin Syazlee Shith said for the moment there had been no accurate decision on the subscription charge for Astro.

“But believe me, the government is certainly concerned about the rate of subscription imposed by the company.

“We understand about the cost of living burden on the people and this is part of the things that the government is always concerned about to ensure that the people are not too burdened by such issues,”he said.

He disclosed this to reporters after attending a Hari Raya Gathering organised by the Kuala Pilah District Council (MDKP) here yesterday.

Also present were Undang Luak Johol Datuk Mohammed Abdullah and Kuala Pilah District Officer Wan Syahrul Nizam Saleh.

In another development, Eddin Syazlee said the government would study the need to issue guidelines specifically on journalistic practice in the country.

The Kuala Pilah Member of Parliament said the matter was crucial to ensure that journalists could carry out their tasks properly.

“The Pakatan Harapan government adopts media freedom, on condition that the freedom must be applied in a controlled manner and not to raise provocations that among others could lead to political instability.

“I will propose to Minister Gobind Singh Deo to scrutinise the proposal and views that suit the circumstances,” he said.

He said the people must be given accurate information and correct content on whatever happened. — Bernama