Govt mulls activating special committee to address Sabah’s 40% entitlement – CM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal, said that the State Government is considering to reactivate the special committee that was established by the previous government to claim for Sabah’s 40 percent entitlement from the net revenue collected by the Federal Government.

In his speech at the State Assembly sitting, Shafie said that the State Government will continue to pursue negotiations with the Federal Government on the matter, just as it was stated in the party’s 14th general election manifesto.

He added that his officers from the Finance Ministry had informed him of the special committee which was established to study the matter and to serve as a platform for both governments to discuss the claim.

Furthermore, he said, the State Government shall review the committee and if it finds it suitable, will reactivate it to enable negotiations between the two parties to proceed.

He also said that the setting up of the three ministries, namely, the Health and People’s Well-being Ministry; Education and Innovation Ministry; and Law and Natives Affairs Ministry, was necessary even though it would incur extra expenditures for the State Government.

To accommodate the extra financial commitments, he said efforts will be taken to improve revenue collection and the financial status of the Sabah government.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the government’s intention to attain a high performing public service, which shall involve organizational restructuring. The step will involve mobilizing the existing workforce.

In this regard, he said the State Government shall implement a cautious policy in filling positions and controlling the increase in positions to ensure the optimum size of the State public service while at the same time, controlling spending on emoluments as a whole.