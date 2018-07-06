Indonesia consulate attends focus group discussion in Nunukan

TAWAU: The Indonesia Consulate (KRI) attended a Focus Group Discussion (FGD) meeting in Nunukan on the invitation by the office of Nunukan’s Immigration Head Class to discuss the curbing of illegal channels.

KRI head, Sulistijo Djati Ismojo said present on behalf of Indonesian Consulate in Tawau were the Coordinator of Indonesian Citizens Protection, Vara Dwikhandini, Immigration Technical Staff, Hubertus Hence Marbun, Polri, Ahmad Fadhilan and liaison officer, Ronaldo Konstantin.

He said in the FGD, the Immigration Technical Staff of KRI Tawau conveyed that it hopes that all Indonesian citizens who will go to Malaysia do not use illegal channels. He also conveyed that KRI Tawau continues to appeal to Indonesian citizens who have been in Malaysia to comply with the regulations in Indonesia and Malaysia through socialization. Informing the existence of Operation Mega 3 which was carried out during July 2018 and hope to increase the security of illegal crossing to avoid the arrest of Indonesian citizen.

KRI Tawau, he said requested that all agencies at the border be able to prevent the sending of Indonesian migrant workers (PMI) illegally. In addition, every migrant workers is expected to obtain identification documents, not only passports but also all resident documents (birth certificates, ID cards etc). This was supported by liaison officer Polri KRI Tawau who expects Indonesian security forces not to allow illegal crossings and can tighten border security in cooperation with Malaysian security forces to combat illegal crossings.

In addition, he added KRI Tawau informed that one of the causes that caused illegal crossing was because the illegal crossing ‘mafia’ was more aggressive in promoting its services than the socialization conducted by the Government of Indonesia.

After the FGD event, KRI Tawau Team also attended the evaluation meeting on the placement of migrant workers held by BP3TKI Nunukan. The evaluation meeting was initiated by the Directorate of Placement of Indonesian Migrant Workers (BNP2TKI) and facilitated by BP2TKI Nunukan, attended by relevant agencies involved in preparing the process of placement for migrant workers who will be deployed to Malaysia, such as RSUD, Department of Labor, and PPTKIS and other SKPD elements.

The presence of KRI Tawau in both activities is one of KRI Tawau’s efforts in demonstrating the commitment and active participation towards the settlement of various problems at the Indonesia-Malaysia border. Consulate of Indonesia Tawau hopes that in the future the coordination of PMI handling will be strengthened. Its sole purpose is to protect PMI. Because of its essence, the ‘protection’ activity is not only from the downstream (KBRI/KJRI/KRI) but also from its upstream from the relevant agencies in Indonesia and from PMI’s personal.