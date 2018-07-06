Jobless man claims trial to making niece touch his private part

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A jobless man claimed trial to making a nine-year-old girl touched his private part.

The 34-year-old accused who was brought before judge Indra Ayub, wearing a black t-shirt during his arraignment this morning.

He was alleged to have committed physical sexual assault against his wife’s niece at a house in a village of Ranau around 7pm – 7.30pm on June 4.

The offence was framed under Section 14 (b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and also liable to whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Rustam Sanip appeared for prosecution while the accused was not represented.

The court fixed October 17 – 19 this year for trial and ordered the accused to be detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.