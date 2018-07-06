Kanowit primary school group wins dance contest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: A group representing the Kanowit District Education Office won the Sarawak-level Co-curriculum Carnival primary school category dance competition yesterday. In second and third place were the Baram District Education Office and Sarikei District Education Office.

The Kanowit District Education Office also won first place for choreography, while the Baram District Education Office was second and Dalat District Education Office was third.

For the secondary school category, the top three spots went to the district education offices of Tatau, Kapit, and Kuching respectively, while the top three secondary school choreography awards went to the district education offices of Kapit, Kuching, and Kanowit respectively.

Other events for the four-day carnival, which ends today (July 6), are Drama, Storytelling, Public Speaking, Scrabble, Poetry Recitation and Action Song (English Language); Air rocket, Science Storytelling, Action Song, Innovation, Digital Project, and Remote Control Aeroplane Innovation (STEM); as well as Green Technology Show, Biomass Energy Innovation, Green City Planning, Solar Vehicle Challenge, Green Cooker Challenge, and Science Storytelling (Green Technology).