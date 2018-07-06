Masidi tells Tangau ‘not to promise too much’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Newly appointed ministers were advised not to “promise too much” in their eagerness to deliver to the public.

Karanaan assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun reminded the State Assembly yesterday that the new government should not get ahead of itself by promising progress they cannot yet guarantee will be delivered.

He said this in response to Trade and Industries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, who said that the new ministry will improve upon initiatives by the previous government to encourage industrial development in Sabah and attract more investors to rural areas.

“You should not promise too much. If you couldn’t do it during your time as a federal minister, what makes you think you’ll be able to do it better as a state minister? I wish you luck, but let our head be in the sky but our two feet firmly on the ground,” Masidi advised.

This was after he had asked to which extent Madius had implemented industrial ideas and initiatives in Sabah during his tenure as Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

Madius replied that there were no small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sabah in previous Mosti-led initiatives, because companies did not understand the process.

“When auditors come to audit the processes in the company, they become very skeptical. This happened not only in Sabah, but in West Malaysia as well. In all, we have done approximately 300 audits and only 164 of them have successfully adopted new technology,” he explained.

However, Madius said, they received better response in terms of entrepreneurship, with quite a number in a few districts in Sabah.

A brief war of words later broke out between nominated assemblyman Loretto Padua Jr and Masidi when the former tried to defend Tangau.

“Although he was a minister then, a new policy is currently in place… he will do his best, give him some time,”said Padua.

Padua also said Masidi’s comments appeared to be a personal attack on Tangau.

Masidi however told Deputy Speaker George Ginibun that Padua had failed to follow the standing orders.