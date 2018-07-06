Ministry, City Mosque management ‘see eye to eye’ on circular

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry and Kota Kinabalu City Mosque Management see eye to eye on a circular for the state tourism stakeholders and multilingual signage, said Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew.

Liew said an understanding had been reached during a surprise visit made to the mosque on June 30.

“Among the matters discussed and agreed together were issuance of circular to all stakeholders regarding the dos’ and don’ts and local customs when visiting worship houses and sensitive places,” she told the state assembly yesterday.

“Provide signages in various languages at places of tourist attraction such as houses of worship; continued engagement with tourist operators, premises owners, tour guides and tour agents to improve service to the tourists and give explanation regarding manners and politeness so that tourists would not violate decorum,” added Liew, who is also Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister.

These initiatives were sparked by a viral video of two Chinese tourists dancing on the wall fence of the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque which gained international attention.

With the help of a lead, the police managed to detain the dancing teachers from China on June 27 following a police report lodged by a non-governmental organisation on June 23.

The two tourists were charged and slapped with a RM25 fine each at the Magistrate’s Court here, the same day.

“Regarding the imposed fine, my ministry respects the court’s decision. My ministry cannot prevent any party from imposing fines based on regulations enforced by their respective agencies,” said Liew.