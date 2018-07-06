Missing fisherman rescued by tourist boat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A fisherman, who was reported missing near Pulau Mengalum since Wednesday, was rescued by a tourist boat early yesterday morning.

Jakurulah Jamati, 58, was found safe and rescued by a tourist boat around 10pm, seven hours after his pump boat drifted away from other fishermen on July 4.

The incident happened during bad weather around 3pm while he was fishing with other fishermen near Pulau Mengalum.

“While I was busy removing water from inside my boat, the waves had actually carried my boat away from the rest of the fishermen.

“By the time I realised what had happened, I was far away from the rest of the other fishermen and the big and strong waves caused me to drift even further into the ocean.

“However, around 10pm, I spotted lights from a vessel and started yelling to attract their attention,” he said.

Jakurulah was grateful that the people in the vessel heard his cry and immediately came to his aid.

The vessel then helped to tow Jakurulak’s pump boat until they met a fishing boat which towed his pump boat to the Sabah Fish Marketing (Safma) jetty, arriving early on the morning of July 5.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah and Labuan director Rear Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said a search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched for the missing fisherman since 3.30pm on Wednesday.

“MMEA’s Pengawal 38 vessel, Marine Police, fishermen, the fisherman’s family members and other agencies were involved in the SAR operation around Pulau Mengalum.

“The SAR operation was, however, called off after we received reports that the missing fisherman has been found safe,” said Mohd Zubil, thanking all parties involved in the SAR operation.