Mohd Shafie not afraid of Musa Aman’s suit on July 9

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is not worried about a suit brought up by former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman against him and Sabah Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin on Monday (July 9).

He refused to comment on the court suit, in which Musa is seeking the court to declare him as the rightful chief minister instead of Mohd Shafie, and would leave it to the court to decide.

“I am not merely concerned about that (court suit) because the state legislative assembly sitting has been done and had been well attended by the opposition.

“But the (Sabah) constitution clearly spells out that when a person doesn’t command the majority (of assemblymen), he must relinquish himself from that particular post,” he told reporters when met after witnessing the handing over of an appointment letter to Sabah’s new State Secretary here today.

Musa was sworn in as Sabah chief minister on May 10 after commanding a simple majority in the 14th General Election, but two days later, Mohd Shafie was sworn in as chief minister after some of the assemblymen under Musa switched allegiance. -Bernama