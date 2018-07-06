Musa being sued for RM400mil, lawyer says writ “fundamentally flawed”

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman is being sued for RM400 million by an individual and has 10 days from yesterday (July 5) to appear at the High Court to respond.

When contacted by Bernama here today, Musa’s lawyer Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad said the writ filed by the litigant Zulkifli Kassim was “fundamentally flawed, vexatious, frivolous and scandalous”.

“This two-page writ, which purports to claim some RM400 million from Tan Sri Musa, is clearly motivated by mere politics and is designed to embarrass and scandalise my client. Other than that, it is devoid of content.

“Kota Kinabalu is a small town and everyone knows that my firm acts for Musa. So I wonder why the plaintiff chose to publish the writ in the newspaper by way of substituted service? Was this designed to simply humiliate my client?,” he said.

The plaintiff of Kampung Bobot, Kota Belud had advertised a legal notice in newspapers.

Tengku Fuad said he further observed that the writ seemed to have been drafted by a lawyer, albeit one of indeterminate ability.

“Who are the hidden hands behind the Plaintiff?” he questioned.

The lawyer went on to say that in any event, Musa’s legal team led by Tengku Fuad will respond as required and instructed by Musa in due respect of the court’s process “even when it (court) appears to have been abused by a vexatious plaintiff”.

“It goes without saying that our client (Musa) wholly denies the preposterous allegations contained in the writ and states indefatigably that neither he nor any officers of Yayasan Sabah have been involved in any breach of trust, let alone one involving RM400 million.

“Zulkifli’s allegations are denied and we are instructed to defend and deal with this writ in the appropriate manner,” Tengku Fuad said.

Court records state that the case has been fixed for mention before High Court judge Ravinthran Paramaguru on July 19 here. -Bernama