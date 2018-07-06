Mylanohaus holds Massive Storewide Clearance till Sunday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Mylanohaus at Jalan Dogan is having a five-day Massive Storewide Clearance up to July 8, with discounts up to 80 per cent, and extended business hours from 9am to 9pm.

The outlet had a makeover recently to focus more on bedding gallery. Promotional price for bedframes start from RM698, while a full set with mattress start from RM1,888.

There’s also a Buy 1 Free 1 offer for mattresses starting at RM2,288 and purchase-with-purchase (PWP) special discount for bedframes. Brands of mattresses available include Hilker, Viscopedic, Sleep-Matics which come with warranty of up to 10 years.

Queen size bedframe and 8ft X 8ft wardrobe sets are on special offer from RM3,398 while the King size bedframe set start from RM3,998. The sets come with the option to purchase mattresses at special PWP prices.

Sofas on promotion are priced from RM989, 3-seater from RM998, genuine leather L-Shape sofa from RM3,998 (for the first five customers) and genuine leather 5-seater for RM4,998.

As for dining table sets prices start from RM2,398, while 1+8 marble table set is priced at RM4,998.

TV cabinets and coffee tables are also available with a limited number of solid wood tables priced from RM686.

Mylanohaus is located at 108-110, Ground Floor Regal Mall, Jalan Dogan, off Jalan Batu Kawah (near Big Mouth Kopitiam).

For enquiries contact 016-8863235.