Naim to launch Eden Villas, Primrose Terraces show units

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Naim Group of Companies will launch its Eden Villas and Primrose Terraces show houses tomorrow (July 7) at Naim SouthLake Permyjaya.

The show houses will be open from 10am to 5pm.

Naim Eden Villas are single-storey semi-detached units, while Naim Primrose Terraces are single-storey terraced units.

“These components have garnered a high level of interest among our community members since their launch early this year. For instance, we have achieved more than 78 per cent take-up for Naim Primrose Terraces homes so far. We invite all to come and view the show houses as they are able to see the true potential of both designs and how they can add value to their lifestyles,” said Naim regional head of sales and marketing Alice Ting.

She said the houses combine comfort and affordability.

“As these houses are located within our beautiful Naim SouthLake Permyjaya lakeside development zone, residents are also able to enjoy unrivalled lakeside living experience, surrounded by beautiful and lush landscape, within a secured and guarded community,” she said.

Ting also invited visitors to take advantage of Naim’s limited period promotions.

Naim’s Merdeka promotion offers rebates for limited units, while the Rewards Campaign offers the chance to win up to RM500,000, with the grand prize being a house.

For details call 085-491000 or 013-8337873 (Esther), visit the Naim Sales Gallery at Permy Mall, go to naimproperties.com.my, or look for naimproperties on Facebook.

The sales gallery at Permy Mall is open from 9am to 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and from 10am to 5pm on Sundays.