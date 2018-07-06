Najib’s family can bring account freeze to court – Dr M

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today dismissed an allegation by the family of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak that the freezing of their bank accounts was an act of revenge.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said the allegation was an accusation and Najib’s family could bring the matter to court if they were unhappy.

“What do we want to take revenge for? He has done much more than this, and we did not complain.

“My friends were kept away from me. Their accounts were frozen. We did not complain.

“This is an accusation. If they say the freezing of the accounts is wrong, they can take it (the matter) to court,” he said after chairing a meeting of the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here. – Bernama