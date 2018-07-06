No more bureaucracy in agriculture sector – Salahuddin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government has assured that bureaucracy in the agriculture sector will be things of the past.

This assurance came from Agriculture and Agro-based IndustryMinister Salahuddin Ayub.

“I don’t want any more bureuacracy in the agriculture sector. This is the assurance I can give.

“I will make sure that the incentives, expertise, relationship and negotiation between the federal and Sarawak government in this sector will made easy,” he told reporters after he paid a courtesy call to the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the latter’s office here today.

Salahuddin said he wanted Sarawak to be the destination for modern agriculture that contributes to the agriculture sector in the country.

He said he saw the potential of vast landmass of Sarawak, which is almost as big as Peninsular Malaysia, to be turned into food production hub.

“During our meeting just now, we have discussed about the development of paddy field, animal rearing and other crops.

“Our country is lacking in local meat. This is something that we are looking at seriously and we want to develop the local meat industry in our country including in Sarawak,” he said.

Salahuddin said Abang Johari was very proactive and supportive with the ideas and issues that were brought up during the discussion.

He said they have also agreed to form a new joint committee between the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA) and the Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional (MANRED).

This committee, he said would be headed by the MOA secretary general and MANRED permanent secretary.

He said the joint committee would also discuss about deep sea fishing licenses, which was an old issue that should be resolved as soon as possible.

“I hope with the existence of this committee, there will be no more bureaucracy problem, no more obstruction that will hinder the good relationship between the federal government and Sarawak government.

“Most important is the issues that had been delayed would be resolved speedily so that we can move forward to develop the vast land in Sarawak in our effort to develop the agriculture sector in our country,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister MANRED Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail were also present.