Peterson leads, Sriroj hits hole-in-one at Sarawak Championship

KUCHING: Paul Peterson of the United States maintained his lead at the Sarawak Championship after shooting a five-under-par 67 in the on-going second round yesterday.

The 30-year-old Peterson continued to benefit from a much needed break after taking the clubhouse lead on 14-under-par 130 at the inaugural US$300,000 event played at the scenic Damai Golf and Country Club.

Tour rookie Kevin Lee of South Korea and John Catlin of the United States returned on matching 65s to trail by two shots on a 132 total. Spaniard Javi Colomo (67) and Danthai Boonma of Thailand (66) were tied a further shot back in fourth place.

Thai legend Thammanoon Sriroj produced the tournament’s first hole-in-one when he aced the par-three eighth hole with a pitching wedge. It was his career’s only second hole-in-one.

Peterson stayed on track to a second Asian Tour victory after trading six birdies against one bogey.

He admitted that a six-week break has given him an extra spring in his step after struggling to replicate his winning form when he won in Myanmar in January. — Bernama