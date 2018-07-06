PH wishes for a nation where people not divided by labels

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government wishes for a nation where her people are not divided by identity labels as the leaders pledged to fight for and with all Malaysians in this new era for Malaysia.

Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Salahuddin Ayub observed that the new political climate in Malaysia demonstrated the maturity of leaders and its people.

“We will fight for all Malaysians. No more you are Sarawakian, I am from Semenanjung or other terms that differentiate us.

“We will move towards one goal and regardless of who you are, the new Pakatan government will stand and fight together for the betterment of the next generation,” he said at the Aidilfitri gathering jointly organised by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Sarawak and the PH at the party’s new office at Matang Hub, which he officiated earlier on Thursday night.

Even though Amanah is a young party established about two years ago, Salahuddin who is also the deputy president, strongly believed that the party can contribute to the betterment of the people especially in Sarawak.

“I am happy to see a political scenario that has matured us all because I am confident and trust that as the new government, we will steer and bring forth a healthier political development.

“Not politics of revenge, race, hate or any sorts of negative influence but an era in which all of us respect the differences in parties’ ideologies as being part our respective principles but together we will strive to develop and build the state of Sarawak in the federation of Malaysia,” he added.