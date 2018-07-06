Pledge to address payment delays promptly

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Infrastructure Development has stressed that it will promptly address the alleged delay in payments to contractors and subcontractors in the state.

Its minister Datuk Peter Anthony said this in his winding-up speech at yesterday’s State Assembly sitting when replying to a question from Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus Jury.

“Actually, the ministry had never intended to delay payments to the contractors. We understand that when a contractor’s payment is delayed, it would affect the reputation and quality of their projects,” Peter said.

Limus said that he had received several complaints from contractors and subcontractors

Ever since the change of the federal and state government in May, some of the contractors had alleged that they had yet to receive their interim and progress payments.

It is alleged that the contractors had received circular instructions informing them that the priority of the ongoing projects as well as those projects that have yet to start would be rechecked.

The said matter had troubled the contractors and it had also affected the progress of the projects in the state, Limus said.

Peter, in his response, acknowledged the fact that the Infrastructure Development portfolio had always been a very ‘hot’ and high-demanding ministry.

As such, certain procedures, especially those concerning water and roads, must be monitored and updated.

“We need to check in detail whether the project orders given are in line with the existing rules and procedures.

However, I promise that I will address this issue (the delay of payments) as soon as possible,” he said.

For 2018, the main focus for the Infrastructure Development Ministry is to continue implementing projects that are impactful and highly effective to improve the people’s welfare.

Peter thanked the State Government for allocating a total of RM260 million to fund the programmes and projects under the four departments under his ministry.

The four departments are the Public Works Department, State Water Department, the Ports and Docks Department and the State Railway Department. Each department will be receiving RM82.3 million, RM160.5 million, RM6.2 million and RM11.03 million, respectively.