Pos Malaysia to release special stamps on Mahathir’s birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia is to release on Tuesday a special set of limited edition stamps in conjunction with the 93rd birthday of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Its group chief executive officer, Al-Ishsal Ishak, said today each of the ‘Setem Ku’ sheet featured stamps of different designs with a face value of 60 sen each.

Each folder would contain three Setem Ku sheets, with the stamps showcasing warm and light-hearted moments of Dr Mahathir with his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, as well as the historic moment of Dr Mahathir’s swearing-in as the seventh Prime Minister of Malaysia, he told a press conference at the Pos Malaysia headquarters here.

Al-Ishsal said Pos Malaysia was paying homage to a prolific icon of Malaysia by producing the special folder set.

“Tun Dr Mahathir has dedicated his whole life for the betterment of the nation and this is our way of thanking him for all his efforts and contributions to Malaysia,” he said.

He also said that RM5 from the sale of every folder set would be channelled to Tabung Harapan Malaysia, a trust fund set up by the government to enable Malaysians to contribute towards the repayment of the country’s debts.

“We will only be producing 100,000 pieces for each Setem Ku design (300,000 in all). Thus, I would like to encourage everyone to grab this opportunity immediately as there will be no reproduction of these collectibles once sold out.

“Why not take back a piece of history with you and contribute to Tabung Harapan?” he said.

The complete set can be obtained at RM93 each at all general post offices and selected post offices nationwide or purchased via eziEmall.com. – Bernama