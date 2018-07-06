Pothole-riddled junction to Kg Sesawa to be repaired

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: The pothole-riddled junction of the access road leading to Kampung Sesawa will undergo repairs soon.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat directed the contractor to cement the junction for the benefit of the 40 families in the village.

Jamit spotted the waterlogged junction when he visited the village on Wednesday.

Village head Susie Runggom said the junction would get waterlogged after each heavy downpour.

“On behalf of my kampung folk, I wish to put on record our heartiest thank to YB Jamit for taking immediate action to cement the junction that links to our kampung,” she said.

“This is not his first time to visit us. In fact, YB Jamit pays regular visits to his constituents to chat with us because he wants feedback on the needs on the

ground.”