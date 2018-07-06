Repairs, maintenance on clinics completed by this month

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Repairs and maintenance will be done on the Luyang Health Clinic and Maternal and Child Health Clinic Harrington, which are expected to be complete by this month.

Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Stephen Wong said the Luyang Health Clinic had experienced a fire at its TB clinic on April 12, this year, which caused a disruption to electricity supply, resulting in the temporary closure of the clinic.

This then resulted in disruption to a few air conditioners as well as the number calling system, he said, adding they had all been repaired with an allocation of RM230,000.

The clinic is expected to be operating as usual within this month.

Meanwhile, an application to repair 12 air conditioners at the Harrington clinic had been received on April 23 this year, according to Stephen.

“In the meantime, fans have been provided and clinic doors are opened to provide comfort to patients.

“The number calling system had also been sent for repair, with a manual system put in place for the time being,” he said.

Stephen added that he would visit the clinics to survey their conditions before having a discussion of actions needed to be taken.

“This ministry is still new and we have not yet had a discussion with the federal government. But we are confident what was promised in the manifesto will be fulfilled.

“I hope you can give us time to study and discuss this important matter. We cannot give a time-frame of how long it will take, but we will take this matter forward with necessary actions,” he told the State Assembly.

Referring to the election manifesto on lowering the cost of medication, Stephen reiterated that the matter needed to be discussed with the federal government first, but assured that it can be overcome.