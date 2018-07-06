Riza Aziz gives statement to MACC for fourth consecutive day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Riza Aziz, a stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, has come to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters for the fourth day running today to have his statement recorded over the MACC probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Riza, 48, who arrived at the MACC headquarters at 9.50 am in a black Audi car, is the CEO of a film company based in Los Angeles.

It had been reported that Riza was called up to assist in the MACC probe on the alleged use of funds from 1MDB to produce a Hollywood movie. – Bernama