Sabah civil servants should emulate Sukarti Wakiman

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah civil servants should emulate State Secretary (SS) Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman as a civil servant who respects and is loyal to the government of the day.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said although Sukarti was appointed to head the state civil service during the previous government, that is, under the former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, yet the SS had demonstrated his commitment as a civil servant under the new government in a professional manner.

“Tan Sri Sukarti is the best example in the state civil service. He respects and is loyal to the government and this is crucial in the interest of the state and people,” he said at the ceremony to present the handing over note and appointment letter of the new SS here today.

Sukarti’s service, who was appointed as Sabah SS in July 2007, will expire on July 8 and his place will be taken over by the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Trade and Industry Datuk Hashim Paijan effective July 9.

Sukarti, 64, who had served in the state civil service for almost 41 years, should have retired in 2014, but his service as the SS was extended by the previous government.

Mohd Shafie said he did not blame the previous chief minister for extending Sukarti’s service because the SS was a civil servant who was valuable to the state government and had contributed much to Sabah. -Bernama