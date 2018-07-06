Sarawak can be ‘energy provider’ if resources managed wisely — CM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak has the potential to become an ‘energy provider’ provided that its energy resources are managed prudently.

According to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, energy, which is regarded as the new wave of technological development worldwide, is fundamental in today’s new age of business.

“Information technology is the business of the future and data centre is a very important strategic industry worldwide. This is because once you have your main server, it must have a very consistent cooling system as well as energy that runs the main server.

“If the data centre can provide cheap and consistent energy, people can host regional data centres in our state. Once that is done, the regional data centre will become the source of wealth that can move our economy,” he said at Sarawak Energy’s Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri celebration held at Menara Sarawak Energy here yesterday.

He pointed out that countries such as Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore face challenges when it comes to energy supply.

“If we have this source of energy, we can become the host of the data centre. Once this is done, your research activities will come and then our rich biodiversity will become an engine of growth for the future,” he remarked.

He added that the state is very fortunate to have experts who know how to optimise the state’s energy resources.

“Therefore, we can move our economy forward and we also need a lot of creativity and have to be visionary on what we are going to do in the future.”

Also present at the celebration were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang, Sarawak Energy chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi, group chief executive officer Sharbini Suhaili and his wife Norasmah Kassim.