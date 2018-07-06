Sarawak Energy: 95 per cent power coverage for state so far

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy is getting closer towards achieving its goal of 100 per cent electricity coverage in Sarawak by 2025.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi said the state-owned power utility and energy development corporation in working with the Ministry of Utilities, has so far reached 95 per cent coverage for the whole of Sarawak.

“Rural electrification coverage went up from 87 per cent in 2016 to 91 per cent at the end of 2017. We will keep up the momentum from now until 2025,” he said when speaking at Sarawak Energy’s Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri celebration which was graced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang at Menara Sarawak Energy here yesterday.

On a more regional perspective and to power Sarawak Energy’s future growth, Abdul Hamed also noted that the company is moving forward in the realisation of a ‘Borneo Grid’.

“In linking up with Indonesian Borneo, Brunei and Sabah, we expect Sabah to be our next export customer. We are also sharing our knowledge and experience in sustainable hydropower development with our neighbours in Kaltara, Indonesia,” he revealed.

Abdul Hamed also shared Sarawak Energy’s key highlights in the organisation’s pursuit of excellence in five key focus areas in its ambition to become a top quartile power utility namely in operations, project delivery, health, safety and environment, talent management and corporate culture.

“This is an ongoing journey of improvement but I am pleased to share some major achievements where this week, we marked a significant safety milestone with one million man-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) recorded by our Tanjung Kidurong Combined Cycle Gas Turbine project,” he remarked.

He also assured that Sarawak Energy will continue to enhance its corporate structure, practices, processes and culture.

“Powered by a multi-disciplinary workforce of 5,000 Sarawakians, we aim to deliver reliable, renewable and affordable energy for all of Sarawak and its people as we move towards becoming a benchmark digital utility.”

The Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri celebration was held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri for Kuching-based staff and stakeholders.

It was hosted by Abdul Hamed along with Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Sharbini Suhaili, group chief operating officer LuYew Hung and executive vice president for corporate services Aisah Eden.

Also present were Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani and Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang.