Swinburne enrolment doubles with new ICT programme

KUCHING: Swinburne University is holding an Open Day tomorrow (July 7) at its campus here and at Pullman Miri Waterfront this Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Students will get the opportunity to speak with faculty members from the School of Foundation, Faculty of Business, Design and Arts, and Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Science to learn more about courses available, opportunities for graduates as well as scholarships and funding options.

As global demand for graduates with degrees in ICT and computing continue to rise, many students recognise this shift as the world moves into Industry 4.0.

Enrolment for ICT and computing programmes at Swinburne has doubled year on year, with the launch of two new majors – Cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT). Computing and ICT degrees from Swinburne are recognised by the Australian Computer Society (ACT).

Swinburne is at the forefront of this digital and technology-led shift where all programmes in business, engineering, design and science also incorporate digital and technology elements to ensure graduates are prepared for the future work environment.

Delivered by Swinburne Sarawak’s School of Information and Communications Technologies of the Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Science, the computing courses provide solid foundational knowledge and industry skills aimed at enhancing students’ understanding of current and future technology. It involves developing software programmes, models and processes for applications in a wide range of industries including engineering, healthcare, transport, finance and manufacturing.

Head of School of Information and Communications Technologies associate professor Patrick Then Hang Hui said that between a cycle of three to five years, a majority of its computing courses are fully refreshed to maximise employability of its graduates and to suit employers’ needs.

The School has also attracted research grants of over RM1 million from the private and public sectors to boost its research and development (R&D) capabilities.

“Our students get the latest knowledge and develop the right skill sets as a result of constant updates to our programme content and investment in research and development. The School also invests in upgrading its computing and networking devices annually.

“Our most recent venture is in developing teaching and research facilities worth over RM1.5 million in the areas of Cyber security and Internet of Things (IoT),” said Then in a press statement yesterday.

Admission to Swinburne Open Day is free. Students are advised to bring along their identification card and birth certificate (Malaysian students) or original passport (international students), original academic transcripts with grading system (SPM/GCE O-Level/UEC/STPM/GCE A-Level/Diploma or equivalent qualification), and original English language proficiency test results (MUET, IELTS, TOEFL or equivalent qualification) for on-the-spot application purposes.

For details on the Open Day, visit the university’s website (www.swinburne.edu.my), email to [email protected] or contact 082-415 353.