Temple community hall project gets RM2.3 mln boost

KUCHING: Sri Maha Mariamman Temple here received a RM2.3 million boost for its community hall project after Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the allocation during the temple’s fundraising dinner themed ‘An Evening in India’ held at the Sarawak Club here on Wednesday.

The community hall is estimated to cost around RM4.6 million.

Abang Johari when speaking at the dinner said he is grateful to the Indian community who contributed greatly to the development of Sarawak despite their small population.

“Sarawak culture is unique because of its solid social structure in a multi-racial community set-up. We have common interest and this is the beauty of Sarawak culture. It is hard to find this kind of interaction elsewhere,” Abang Johari said.

He expressed the hope that the next generation of Sarawakians can work together for the benefit of the state, regardless of their backgrounds.

“Our people are creative, innovative and they are good in all disciplines especially in digital economy. We pray for the growth of Sarawak and the country being well managed so that we have extra income.”

In his speech, Abang Johari also said Sarawak is fortunate to have many resources.

“We are trying our best to manage our own resources and have good economic development for the benefit of the people,” he added.

Also present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.