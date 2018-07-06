Wan Azizah concludes first overseas trip

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ULAANBAATAR (Mongolia): Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail concluded her first overseas trip as Malaysia’s deputy prime minister to Mongolia with a great feeling and pledged to maintain a prudent approach

for her future assignments abroad.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise to God). It is a great learning experience for me, my first exposure in representing Malaysia overseas,” she said in wrapping up her visit to Mongolia.

Dr Wan Azizah returned home yesterday after a three-day trip in Mongolia’s capital to attend the Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (AMCDRR).

She said Malaysia had gained a lot from its participation in the AMCDRR in area of disaster risk reduction.

“We are getting ideas, (building) networking with Asian contacts is important. Malaysia can learn a lot and offer a lot” she said.

AMCDRR is a regional platform aimed at building and strengthening the region’s disaster prevention, preparedness and capacity to fight disaster.

Over 3,000 representatives from the Asia Pacific countries convened in the Mongolia’s capital for the four-day conference which ends today (Friday).

Dr Wan Azizah decided to fly to Mongolia on a commercial airline for her maiden overseas trip due to cost factor instead of flying with the government plane, which could be costly, and stayed in a normal hotel room.

Questioned whether other cabinet ministers would be required to follow her “prudent spending” during their overseas trip, Dr Wan Azizah said it was an advice by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in view of the financial problems facing the country.

She also said overseas visits by cabinet ministers would have to be tabled to the Cabinet first for approval. — Bernama