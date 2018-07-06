Watch out for welfare aid scammers using my name, says Miri MP

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Members of the public are reminded not to fall victim to scammers using his name to help needy folk apply for welfare assistance.

Miri MP Dr Michael Teo gave the advice after learning that someone claiming to represent him had perpetrated such a scam.

“The scammer alleged that he represented me to offer help for welfare assistance through my service centre.

“I’ve asked my special officer to lodge a police report on the case this morning (yesterday) and hope the police will probe this incident,” he told reporters after attending a dialogue session at Miri City Council yesterday.

Dr Teo said such welfare assistance scam was not new and many, particularly women and elderly folk were victimised.

“The scammer’s modus operandi would be to offer to help secure assistance from welfare bodies or politicians’ offices.

“They would drive their victims to the location and tell them to remove their jewellery and cash to ‘look poor’ or risk being rejected for the aid.

“Once the victims hand over their valuables and exit the vehicle to the office, the scammers would simply drive away,” he explained.

He reminded those in need of welfare assistance to go directly to his service centre at Miri Waterfront and not through strangers who approach them on the street claiming to be working for him.

“My service centre is manned by 10 full-time staff. They are at the service centre from Monday to Saturday during office hours,” he said.