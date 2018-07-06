Works Ministry to review all infrastructure projects – Baru

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BATU MAUNG: The Works Ministry is set to review all previously approved infrastructure projects so that they could be prioritised based on need, said its newly minted minister Baru Bian.

He said the ministry was responsible for building good infrastructure to improve the standard of living, and that priority would be given to projects that were truly necessary.

“After four days in office as minister, I have been made to understand there are some critical and very critical projects that need to prioritised for the benefit of the people,” he told reporters after officiating the project to upgrade state roads here today.

He said the Ministry of Works’ focus was on infrastructures such as hospitals, schools and clean water supply, especially in Sabah and Sarawak.

“States in the peninsula will also be given due attention so that the infrastructure projects will have a good impact on all Malaysians,” he said.

However, Baru said projects which had been signed and duly assigned to the appropriate contractors would be continued, unless there were issues raised against them.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak-born Selangau MP and Ba’kelalan state assemblyman said the Penang government had requested for two hospital projects in the state to be prioritised.

“Through the short briefing session with the Chief Minister (Chow Kon Yeow) earlier today, he had asked the ministry to give priority to the upgrading of the Penang Hospital and Seberang Jaya Hospital for the sake of the people,” he said.

Earlier, Baru launched an RM123 million state road-project including a double-lane flyover from Batu Maung to Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah; changing the Batu Maung intersection into a roundabout; building a pedestrian bridge at SK Batu Maung, and upgrading roads from two to four lanes. – Bernama