Abas look to improve performance at bowling championships

KUCHING: The Amateur Bowling (Tenpin) Association of Sarawak (Abas) are eyeing a better performance in the Astro 42nd Malaysian National and 31st Interstate Bowling Championship at Sunway Megalanes, Sunway Pyramid in Selangor from July 6 to 14.

They are sending a team of 17 bowlers to compete in the men’s, women’s, youth boys and youth girls categories.

The men’s team comprises Ervin Lim Wai Mun, Christopher Tiong Lee Siong, Abang Afiq Yazid Abang Azman, Mohd Uzair Irsyad Noor Azrul while the youth boys team is made up of Abner Loo Chun Lik, Mohd Zuhayr Redza Noor Azrul, Mohd Nor Syafiq Mohd Amran and Gordon Tsen Fan Yew.

In the women’s team are Dayang Khairuniza Dhiyana Abang Jamaliddon, Nerosha Keligit Thiagarajan, Nur Aina Kamalia Abdul Ayub, Nur Hazirah Ramli while the youth girls team consist of Dayang Yumi Azreen Abang Azman, Nur Haziqah Ramli, Asya Dania Azree and Lavina Kho Jia Jie.

Abas deputy president Shaifulbahri Shukri is the team manager and he is assisted by Abas vice president Robert Lu while the chief coach is Jackson Ting and assistant coaches are Angelo Koay, Bong Kihow and Daniel Tan.

According to Robert Lu, it has been the tradition for Abas to send teams to compete in the annual event organised by the Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress.

“This is a good platform for our back-up and elite bowlers to gain valuable experience and gauge their standard as they will be competing against the best in the country,” he said.

“We are not setting any target for the bowlers to avoid giving them unnecessary pressure and I hope they can bring out their best potential to win medals for Sarawak,” he added.

In last year’s competition, Sarawak captured five gold, four silver and eight bronze medals to finish as the overall first runner-ups behind Selangor and ahead of Johor.