Ah Ling, Carlos to return to Sarawak

Prime Minister  Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad witnesses the symbolic handover ceremony to return the two orangutans from YPOUBM chairman Tan Sri Dr Mustapha Kamal Abu Bakar (right) to SFC represented by Sarawak’s Assistant Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh (centre). Bernama photo

BAGAN SERAI:  Two orang utans, Ah Ling and Carlos, loaned to the Bukit Merah Orang Utan Island Foundation (YPOUBM) here since 18 years ago, will soon return to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

The male orang utans are expected to leave for Sarawak in September.

Ah Ling and Carlos had been loaned to the YPOUBM as a step towards protecting the endangered species.

An event, which was witnessed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was held at a resort here to symbolise the return of the orang utans.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir and YPOUBM chairman and adviser Tan Sri Mustapha Kamal Abu Bakar witnessed the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between EMKAY Foundation (YE), Pulau Banding Foundation (PBF), and YPOUBM with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)  to promote academic cooperation including setting up research centre in science and medical field at the PBF and YPOUBM facilities.

UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Hassan Said, YE chief executive officer Zainon Kasim, PBF CEO Datuk Dr Abdul Rashid Malik and YPOUBM CEO were present at the signing ceremony. – Bernama

 

