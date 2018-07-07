Government pensioners’ association to hold Raya open house tomorrow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: More than 100 members of Sarawak Government Pensioners Association (PPKS) Miri branch and their families are expected to attend its Hari Raya Aidifitri open house tomorrow.

Its chairman Dennin Fredericks said the open house will commence from 10am until 1pm at Piasau Camp and called on the public to join the gathering.

“The main objective is to foster closer relationship among the members as well as to share the festive cheer with others. I invite members of the public to join us to make the event merrier,” he said Thursday.

Apart from festive delicacies, Dennin said guests will be entertained by PPKS Miri members with Hari Raya songs.

“We have extended invitations to the local assemblymen here as well as former Sibuti MP Datuk Ahmad Lai Bujang, who is also the patron of the association.”