Kuching rule the roost in school hockey championships

KUCHING: The Sarawak School Hockey Championship concluded Thursday with Kuching successfully defended their U18 titles.

Playing at the Sarawak Hockey Stadium, the defending champions managed to see off the challenges from Sibu and Miri to win the boys and girls titles respectively.

Kuching opened the scoring with a field goal in the ninth minute by Frederico Lapu but Sibu equalised five minutes later when Jallister W. Ranggie scored. The first half ended with a 1-1 tie.

Kuching finally break the game wide open in the 34th minute when M. Haziq Asyraaf Berahim scored a field goal.

Clement Tsai, a Sabah Sports School student called back to play for Kuching, scored the insurance marker for Kuching in the 40th minute.

Two minutes later, Kuching finalised the score 4-1 when Frederico scored his second goal to put the issue beyond doubt.

In the girls U18 final, a plucky Miri tested Kuching in the early going before Elizabeth Epui Martin scored her first goal in the 21st minute.

Three minutes later, Eryline Palak J. Sulau found the net to make the score 2-0.

Best Player Award winner Elizabeth rounded out the scoring when she scored her second of the match in the 46th minute.

Serian showed they could be a force in future when they won both U12 titles. They won the five-team girls league with a record of one win and three ties. Mukah were second with a record of one win, two ties and one loss.

In the boys draw, Serian downed a plucky Sibu side to win the title.

Watched by Sarawak chief coach C. Sivarsubramanian, they played to a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Serian prevailed 6-5.

“If Serian can continue with what they are doing, they will be a strong team in the years ahead. Some of their players in the shootout already have skills that are as good as the older boys,” said Sivar.

Kuching coach Ali Rahman admitted to having moments of doubt as he watched his boys tested by Sibu.

“I was quite worried in the first half but our second goal really help us. I think it affected Sibu quite badly,” said Ali.

He was most pleased with how his midfielders and strikers performed.

“Overall, I think we improved from our standard of last year.”

Kuching and Sibu both had three players recalled from Sabah Sport School.

Coach Catherine Lambor, the winning U18 girls coach, was pleased to see that her girls had shown improvement from 2017.

“The girls showed good improvements, especially in their individual skills and the confidence level was good,” said Catherine, who is the coach of SMK Paku.

Paku is the defacto hockey project school. It had 10 players in the girls U18 and six players in the boys U18.

Girls’ Best Player Elizabeth is from Paku after transferring from Sebauh, Bintulu.

She was the only Sarawak player to play for the Malaysian team that was in the Youth Olympic’s qualifying tourney in Thailand recently.

“We definitely targeted her to win the Best Player Award,” said coach Catherine.

Kuching’s M. Haziq won the boys Best Player Award.

Like Clement Tsai and Ben Bradley, he is a Sabah Sports School student.

“I really did not think I would win this Award. It is a real honour,” said Haziq.