MACC needs to adopt a more proactive approach for high-profile cases

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) needs to adopt a more proactive approach when handling high-profile corruption and other graft cases.

Sarawak MACC director Razim Mohd Noor said the task of MACC officers at present is focused more towards investigating graft cases involving small amount of money based on complaints and reports received.

Hence, he said there was a need to improve the skills of MACC officers to enable them to handle high-profile cases involving millions of ringgit.

“As MACC officers, we need to commit more than 100 per cent. To me, what is important for us is to improve the capability of our human capital. If necessary, we will give them training, hold courses and others so that they are well versed in the new dimension of investigation,” he said.

He said this when met at MACC’s Strategic Partners Event 2018 at MACC Sarawak Complex here yesterday.

Earlier, Razim, who started his service in Sarawak in February of this year, said he was committed to continuing the good work done by Sarawak MACC.

He added all enforcement and investigative activities would continue and be reviewed by MACC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur to keep up with present situation.

Razim also said some activities involving high running costs may be reviewed.

“We recognise activities such as GERAH (Friends of Anti Corruption Revolution Movement) as a good activity.

“However, we have to make some adjustments. We used to have Sahabat SPRM before this, where we provided membership card but this involved high costs and would probably be reviewed.

“Sahabat SPRM was set up to be our eyes and ears. But to save costs, we may change the use of physical membership card to e-card method only,” he said.

Asked on whether MACC would increase its personnel in the state, Razim said there was no need for more personnel in Sarawak presently.

“The existing manpower is sufficient but if necessary, request for more personnel to assist from other states will be made as a temporary measure,” he added.