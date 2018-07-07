Majority of accidents involve teen motorcyclists — JPJ

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Statistics from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) show that motorcycle accidents involving schoolchildren account for highest number of accident cases nationwide recorded to date.

According to JPJ Sarawak director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah, out of 6,917 death cases resulting from accidents in Malaysia, 59.12 per cent involved motorcyclists and pillion riders who were schoolchildren.

For the record, JPJ recorded a total of 313,964 road accident cases nationwide from 2015 to this year to date.

He also disclosed that in most cases, the schoolchildren involved in these motorcycle accidents did now possess the required driving licence.

“Among the reasons why so many young people got involved in the accidents were because they did not observe road safety and rules properly.

“Upon investigation, many accident victims were found to have not been wearing safety helmets when riding motorcycles,” he spoke during the closing ceremony of the JPJ Sarawak’s zone-level ‘MyLesen Kadet Rally’ at SMK Penrissen No 1 here yesterday, where a total of 113 students from the school received their Class B2 (probationary) motorcycle licence.

It is known that upon reaching age 16, a student can apply for this licence from JPJ.

The ‘MyLesen Kadet Rally’ is a programme that promotes road safety to and instils road safety awareness in students.

The participants would be tested on their knowledge of road safety and other aspects by JPJ officers.

Upon completion of the programme and should the participant passes their tests, each would be given the provisional Class B2 motorcycle license.

The programme here was a collaboration with WJ Wego Driving Institute, which offers driving lessons at a very affordable rate as part of its corporate-social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

Seventeen schools across Sarawak took part in ‘MyLesen Kadet Rally’ — for this year, a total of 641 participants registered for the programme, but only 481 passed their test and obtained Class B2 motorcycle licences.

SMK Penrissen No 1 principal Lanyun Lupak and WJ Wego Driving Institute manager Chai Chiap Lim were also present.