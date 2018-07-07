‘Ministry emphasises quality early childhood education’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Ministry places great emphasis on the provision of facilities, infrastructure, personnel and supervisory support for early childhood education.

Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said her ministry is continuously looking into the professional development of Sarawak’s educators in its quest to improve the knowledge and skills of practitioners and operators.

“Early childhood education has become the forefront in education, and the government of Sarawak recognises the importance of quality education for all our children. Since 2017, as our annual programme, we conducted eight courses in collaboration with TM TEC Academy on basic Occupational Safety and Health.

“Our yearly programme also includes action research to help educators and operators to improve their practices, monitoring and evaluating preschool centres to uphold quality, Bersih Awal Bersih Akhir (BaBa) programme and cleanliness to ensure early childhood centres are clean, healthy and safe,” she said in her keynote address at the opening of the 19th Pacific Early Childhood Education Research Association (Pecera) Conference 2018 held at a hotel here yesterday.

This year, the ministry also embarks on Science, Technology, Mathematics and Engineering courses for educators to incite children interest in these subjects, she said.

She also shared Sarawak’s experience in managing changing needs and expectations of both parents and practitioners in early childhood care and education (ECCE) agendas of providing equitable and quality access to care and learning services for children from diverse socio-cultural background and educationally challenging contexts throughout Sarawak.

Fatimah added managing early childhood educational and care change at the local level must take into account both local needs as well as national aspirations.

The present paradigm shifts in ECCE approaches, from social services to professional services; from basic literacy and numeracy skills to holistic development; local values to global values; and inclusivity education to include children with special needs to the mainstream early childhood education; has strengthened the justification for the existence of Early Childhood Development Division and Sarawak Early Childhood Development Council, she said.

“It is our hope that the new direction would equip children with 21st century skills; the skill of learning; self-knowledge; people sense; communication; worldliness; comfort with complexity; goal setting; open minds and love of learning.”

Themed ‘Start Right, Begin the Journey Right for Every Child’, the conference was held for the first time in Malaysia with 185 participants, of which 148 are from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and US.

The three-day conference includes four keynote addresses, eight parallel sessions with 80 papers and 64 poster presentations. It was organised by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) with Pecera International and HELP University, supported by the ministry, Sarawak Convention Bureau and Association of Registered Childcare Providers Sarawak.