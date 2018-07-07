NGOs stage rally against proposed amendment bill

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Some 150 people from several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) staged a peaceful rally today against the proposed amendment of Land Code Bill, which is to be tabled in the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

The rally’s spokesperson who is also chairman of Baram Protection Action Committee (BPAC) Philip Jau said they find the proposed amendment of the Land Code Bill very disturbing and not what they had expected.

“All these while, we had been demanding that the state government to amend the land code to define ‘pemakai menoa’ (territorial domain) and ‘pulau galau’ (communal forest reserve) but it was not even mentioned in the proposed bill.

“They used the term “sanctuary rights” which which mean you can only use the land but you do not own it. This is genocide, whatever you call it or daylight robbery,” Philip said when interview before the group started their rally.

Philip also throw a challenge to the elected people’s representatives, especially the Dayak ones, to reject the proposed amendment Bill.