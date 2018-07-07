Roxy Beach Resort and Living to turn Sematan into tourism hub

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Roxy Beach Resort and Living project by Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Bhd’s (Tecktonic & Sons) is set to turn Sematan near here into a well-planned tourism hub.

Located along Jalan Seacom and Sematan beach, Roxy Beach Resort and Living is now under construction. A resort hotel with exclusive facilities and a service apartment equipped with facilities will provide the resort living lifestyle to visitors, tourists and homebuyers.

The project complements the master plan and the government’s intention to turn Sematan into well planned tourism hub in the near future.

Phase 1 comprises 68 units of fully furnished two-storey resort style townhouses with a built up area of 1255 sq ft and carefully selected building finishes to create resort living ambience.

There will be a clubhouse with a swimming pool and café at the entrance integrated with 24 units of guest rooms.

Phase 2 on 9.7 acres facing the sea will house 80 rooms at Beach Hotel and 200 units service apartments with a super wide infinity pool overlooking the sea.

Beach Hotel will be equipped with a gym, mini mart, 80-tables banquet hall, meeting rooms and seafood restaurant. The hotel will be managed by Roxy Hotel and the restaurant will be run by the BanQuet to cater for beach weddings.

The exclusive service apartment will be provided with in-house housekeeping comes in three designs -studio, two bedrooms and penthouse.

Facing the beachfront, the affordable but luxurious service apartment will offer a breathtaking view of the sea, and will be equipped with an infinity pool, a children’s pool and playground.

With the completion of Pan Borneo Highway, the travelling time from Kuching to Sematan is expected to be less than an hour making this the perfect getaway.

Sematan is known for its flower crabs, lobsters and other seafood. Telok Melano, 30km away from Sematan, an untouched fishing village with crystal blue water which is perfect for snorkeling and fishing, will also be linked with the Pan Borneo Highway.

For more information, visit Tecktonic & Sons’ booths (No. 5 and 6) at the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Property Expo 2018. Alternatively, call Ah Teck’s Team at 082-572414.