Saradise donates to Junior Innovate 2018

KUCHING: Saradise has donated RM20,000 to Chumbaka (Kuching) – organiser of the Junior Innovate 2018 Competition for Sarawak region – to equip pupils with Arduino Learning Kits for the competition.

A press statement from Saradise said the money was raised through the Kuching City Hash Club’s Red Dress Charity Run.

Chumbaka (Kuching) partner Nigel Sim said since the Junior Innovate 2018 competition was announced, 20 schools from Kuching, Padawan, and Kota Samarahan have signed up.

Sim said the competition seeks to inspire a digital creative mindset and provide life skills to primary school pupils to give them a competitive edge in future.

Each participating school will receive five Arduino Learning Kits sponsored by Saradise and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research.

To qualify for the national finals in Penang on Nov 10-11, participants will first enter the southern zone competition on Sept 8, which will be held at the Saradise Innovation Space in Saradise Kuching.

After the zone level, participants will then proceed to the Sarawak level competition on Oct 6.

An exhibition will open to the public will also be held.

Sarawak level winners will be selected to take part in the national finals held in conjunction with the Penang International Science Fair 2018.

To prepare for the competition, Chumbaka (Kuching) conducted a two-day train-the-teacher session in May at Saradise.

A total of 40 teachers and two parents attended the session, where they learnt basic coding, embedded system (Arduino), and 21st century teaching skills.

Sim explained that once the teachers are equipped with the knowledge gained from the learning kits, they would in turn train 10 pupils to form five teams for Junior Innovate.