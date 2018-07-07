Sarawak to host sports psychology congress in 2022

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak will host the Asian-South Pacific Association of Sport Psychology (ASPASP) International Congress of Sport Psychology here from June 26 to July 1 in 2022.

“It gives us great pleasure to announce that Sarawak had recently won the bidding to host the event,” said Assistant Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

“ASPASP is the global leading organisation in areas of sports and exercise psychology with over 7,000 members in 24 countries from the Asian-South Pacific region.”

“I had the privilege to lead the Malaysian delegation in the bidding of the internationally acclaimed congress which was recently held at Keimyung University of Deagu, South Korea.

“Our delegation members consisted of Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee, Sarawak Sports Psychology Association (SASPA) president Chai Poh Fatt, Dr Chin Ngien Siong, Dr Garry Kuan Pei Ern, Steven Liew and Jason Tan of the Sarawak Convention Bureau (SCB),” he added.

According to Snowdan, the winning bid was also due to the joint efforts of SASPA and SCB in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports of Sarawak and SSC.

“We are also expecting about 1,000 participants from all over the world for the 2022 congress who include invited speakers, presenters, academicians, observers and other interested parties”.

“The event is also expected to promote Kuching and Sarawak among the participants coming from overseas particularly those involved in the sports psychology and its development due to the increasing importance of giving athletes the winning edge in their quest for honour and glory,” said Snowdan.