Shell Rimula roadshow at Star Mega Mall

SIBU: Shell Rimula Global Promotion roadshow is now on at Star Mega Mall with KTS Trading Sdn Bhd giving attractive offers on Rimula premium lubes.

KTS is a leading Shell distributor in Sarawak for 49 years. It is committed to providing lubricant solutions across a whole spectrum of industries.

The roadshow which began yesterday and ends today is part of the Shell Rimula Global Promotion from April 1 to July 31.

During the promotion period, customers are entitled to take part in a contest with every purchase of either Shell Rimula R6, Rimula R5 or Rimula R4 X.

The contest offers seven prizes of an all-expenses-paid 4-day, 3-night trip to the city of Dubai from Nov 13-17. The trip programme includes a visit to the world’s iconic city to see first-hand the type of challenges that Shell Rimula engine oil has to overcome as vehicles are put through their paces.

Meanwhile, visitors to the two-day roadshow at the mall can expect gifts and light refreshment.

For the record, Shell has been the No.1 global lubricants supplier for 11 years in a row.

Among others, Shell lubricants can help customers lower the total cost of ownership for their equipment and increase their productivity. Those interested in the Shell lubricant products may contact KTS Trading Sdn Bhd branch manager Yong Bee Kiek at 084-323518.

Shell Timur Sdn Bhd, Shell Indirect Channel B2B Lubricant accounts manager, Kon Thiam Sen was also present at the roadshow.