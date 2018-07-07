Sibuti water woes soon to be resolved – Abang Johari

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Water woes in Sibuti parliamentary constituency will soon be a thing of the past when a project costing RM47 million to supply water to several villages is completed.

“A RM47 million allocation has been approved to resolve water woes in Sibuti, including areas in Niah and Bekenu so that people will have uninterrupted supply of water,” said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg when officiating at a ‘Berlanggar Meja’ (a Hari Raya gathering) at Sepupok Niah Community Hall here today.

Abang Johari revealed the project will be fully funded by the state government.

“I hope in the next two years, this (water) problem can be fully resolved. The allocation will be handed out immediately this year as to allow the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) to work on designing the required water pipes throughout Sibuti,” he added.

Also present were Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus, Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Miri Resident Sherrina Hussaini.