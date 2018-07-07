Tecktonic & Sons showcases latest projects at Sheda Expo

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Tecktonic & Sons Holding Snd Bhd (Tecktonic & Sons), headed by Ah Teck, will be showcasing two of its latest developments at the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developer Association (Sheda) Property Expo 2018 this weekend.

On display at the group’s booth this year is its beach-front townhouse and hotel development, the Roxy Beach Resort and Living, at Sematan and its Yarra Park infinity flow apartment living development at Batu Kawa.

Its latest Sematan development which faces the south china sea features a ‘Resort Living’ theme and comprises of two phases: Phase 1 with 68 units of fully-furnished two-storey townhouses and Phase 2 with a seven-storey mixed commercial and residential development that houses 202 units of serviced apartments and 80 units of hotel suites.

Currently, construction has started for Phase 1 of the project and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. Its three-bedroom 1,255 sq ft units are still open for booking and prices will start from RM475,000.

For phase 2, the service apartments will come in three sizes 500 sq ft, 700 sq ft and penthouse units at 1,400 sq ft. Booking for these units have not yet started but interested buyers are welcome to visit Tektonic & Sons’ booth at the expo to find out more about them.

The on-site hotel will be managed by the local Roxy Hotel’s brand as a luxury beach resort and will feature luxurious facilities such as a two-storey 80 table banquet hall, a seafood restaurant, a café, a 150-meter-wide infinity pool, a children’s wading pool, a clubhouse, a gym, meeting rooms and luxury Mongolian tents for guests that want to stay right next to the tranquil Sematan Beach.

Besides that, the hotel and development management will also be running activities such as snorkeling and water sports for its guests and residents of the development.

With the completion of the Pan Borneo highway, the travel distance and time from Kuching to Sematan will be much easier and shortened to just one hour.

If you are into a more modern city lifestyle, Tektonic & Sons will also be showcasing their Yarra Park @ Batu Kawa development.

Launched earlier this year, the gated and guarded seven-storey apartment complex has been very well received by the public with a 75 per cent take-up rate so far.

The apartment sizes range from 940 to 1,240 sq ft and have layouts of two-bedroom and two bathrooms or three-bedroom and three-bathrooms. Available partially furnished, prices for units are around RM375 per sq ft.

Facilities for Yarra Park include a gym, sauna, swimming pools for both adults and children, an outdoor park, a function room, activities room and a lounge area for residents.

Besides that, residents will also find convenience in their daily shopping as the development will also house a stand-alone three-storey shop lots off to side of the two apartment buildings.

If Tecktonic & Son’s two latest development are not quite up your alley, the developer still invites you to come visit their booth at expo as they also have other developments that are still open for booking.

These include their Toorak Park development at Jalan Seladah that features a luxury apartment that utilises unique building materials such as corten steel, green fossil sand stone and composite panel wood to create a unique and contemporary design.

The 65 unit development is a luxurious high end low density development suited for those who want the best of both worlds – the convenience of apartment living and the spaciousness of landed living.

For more information please contact Francis (019-8899552), Zak Gan (014-6962049) John Paul (0111-8810768), Jane (010-9766049), Raymond (012-8870500), Ho (019-8884116), Danny (012-8858882), and Alex (019-8877997).