20 senior police officers to be transferred on Aug 6

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director Police Commissioner (CP) Datuk Asri Yusoff and Bukit Aman Inspector General of Police Secretariat head (Research and Development) CP Datuk Zamri Yahya are among 20 senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in transfers.

IGP Secretariat PDRM Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, in a statement, said all the transfers will take effect from August 6.

Leading the list is Asri who takes over as Bukit Aman Management director while Zamri takes over from Asri.

Management deputy director (Human Resource Policy Division) of Bukit Aman Management Division Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari takes over as Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Department Forensic, Databank DNA/Strategic Planning deputy director and he is replaced by Melaka Police chief DCP Datuk Jalil Hassan.

Also on transfer is Bukit Aman CID Forensic, Databank DNA/Strategic Planning deputy director DCP Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah as the new Melaka Police chief.

Meanwhile Bukit Aman IGP Office Secretariat Malaysian Police secretary DCP Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf takes over as IGP Secretariat head of Bukit Aman IGP Office.

Kuala Lumpur PDRM College Managment Science Studies Centre head Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Datuk Muhammed Hasbullah Ali takes over as Sarawak Crime Prevention and Community Security head from SAC Shafie Ismail, who takes over his post.

In addition, Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din is being transferred as the Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department’s Motorcycle Patrol Unit/e sector, Ground Operations Division assistant from ACP Mohd Soaihami Rahim, who also takes over his post.

Also involved in the transfers are Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance (Wellness/Organisation) Department assistant director ACP Habibi Majinji (rpt Habibi Majinji) who takes over as Kota Kinabalu District Police chief in Sabah replacing ACP M Chandrasehkaran, who takes over as Sabah Strategic Resource and Technology head.

Also on transfer is Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department Community Policing head Supt Noor Azmi Yusoff as the new Wangsa Maju District Police chief. — Bernama