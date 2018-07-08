Banks outlook in 2H18: Bright or bleak?

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Investors are keen on gauging the overall health of the local financial sector, specifically assessing if the recent shares selloff presents investors with a good buying opportunity.

It has been a steady quarter for banks in Malaysia – domestic loan growth in the first quarter of 2018 (1Q18) of most banks was above the industry rate, although dampened by the slower pace of overseas loans.

Foreign exchange (forex) translation with the strengthening of the ringgit also affected the growth of international loans.

According to Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) in a sector overview last week, stocks in its banking universe mostly saw a reversal in fortune over the past three months while succumbing to volatility in share prices.

It said the banking sector faces risk of further correction – despite a recent decline, the valuation for the local banking sector has yet to reach its record low level.

This indicates that there could be risk of further correction.

In an analysis, AffinHwang Capital noted that the banking sector was now trading at an estimated 1.3 times price-to-book-value (P/BV) and 12 times price-to-earnings (P/E) on a one-year forward basis.

This is compared to the sector’s all-time low of 1.13 times P/BV and 8.9 times P/E in 2009.

The current inexpensive valuation of the sector was mainly attributable to the significant decline in the share prices of several large banking stocks such as Malayan Banking Bhd.

According to AffinHwang Capital, sentiment towards local banking stocks in general had turned sour in the last one month, as investors were spooked by potential resignations of CEOs of government-linked companies (GLCs) affecting the industry.

AffinHwang Capital was of the opinion that investor reaction to potential changes at GLCs was only a short-term effect.

“We believe that investor reaction to news of potential resignations of CEOs of GLCs may be temporary, and we expect share price recovery once there is more certainty with regards to news flows,” it opined in the report.

“At this juncture, we think earnings risk will be the biggest threat to our price targets (for banking stocks under our coverage),” it added.

“Based on our estimates, the sector is now trading at a 1.3 times its price to bool value (PBV) multiples and a 12 times its price to earnings ratio (PE ratio) at 10-year mean, based on a 1-year forward basis.

“Compared to the lows of 2009, sector PBV touched 1.13 times while PE touched 8.9 times.

“At this juncture, we think earnings risk will be the biggest threat to our price targets.

“Otherwise, we believe that investors’ reaction to news of potential resignations of CEOs of government-linked companies (GLCs) may be temporary and we expect share price-recovery once there is more certainty with regards to news flows.

Going into specifics, the research firm saw that share prices of Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (CIMB) and Public Bank Bhd (Public Bank) saw the largest stock price correction in the last month.

Other financial stocks which saw recent pullback include Alliance Bank Bhd, Hong Leong Bank and non-bank Aeon Credit Services Bhd, but given their strong fundamentals, the research firm believed his presents a buying opportunity for their shares.

“Should valuations stay low for certain banks — such as with a PBV multiple at below one times — we are of the view that industry mergers an acquisition (M&A) activities could emerge, driven by the larger-sized banks with more robust return on equity (ROE) levels,” it advised.

The sector is currently trading at a 2018 estimated P/BV multiple of 1.3 times versus the past-10-year average of 1.47 times.

Kick-off the year with robust fundamentals

FundSupermart analyst Jerry Lee observed robust fundamentals since its first call on the Malaysia banking sector early this year, posting a rather respectable return of 4.6 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

It outperformed the broad index, FBM KLCI index by 6.8 per cent.

“In fact, prior to the 14th General Elections, the Financial sector delivered an even outstanding return year to date of about 8.9 per cent,” Lee said in his overview of the industry.

“However, given the increasing political and policy uncertainty amid the unexpected GE-14 results – a change in new government for the first time in 61 years, Malaysia equity market witnessed significant foreign outflow since a week before the GE14.

“As a result, the Financial sector which has previously benefited from the strong foreign inflow experienced inescapable intense selling pressure, posting 4.8 per cent of losses over the past one-month period.”

Lee said quite a number of banks maintained strong earnings momentum over the first quarter of 2018 with an average earnings growth of about 10 per cent year on year (y-o-y).

Insignificant Impact from MFRS 9

Generally, the impact of the new accounting standard, MFRS 9 on bank capital was insignificant.

In fact, on average, the actual impact of about 40bps and 20bps reduction in banks’ Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and Total Capital was much lower than the consensus estimates of about 50bps to 80bps reduction.

On top of that, after the reduction in the capital ratio since the implementation of new accounting standard, these ratios for Malaysia’s Banks continue to stand comfortably above the minimum regulatory capital adequacy requirements for CET1 and Total Capital of 4.5% and 8.0%.

In addition, the credible rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service mentioned that the adoption of the new accounting standard is largely credit neutral on Malaysian Banks as they expect that the underlying economics of bank asset will remain unchanged.

All in all, after assessing the 1Q 2018 financial results, the impact of MFRS 9 was manageable for the Malaysian Banks and not as bad as what was predicted earlier.

Political uncertainty poses risks for banking system

Moody’s Investors Service cautioned that uncertainty over future policy changes by the new government will weigh on investor and business sentiment over the course of 2018.

The international ratings agency in a June 18 note highlighted this on the back of reaffirming a stable outlook for the banking system in Malaysia (A3 stable) over the next 12 to 18 months.

Macroeconomic conditions will remain robust, Moody’s added, as it forecast Malaysia’s real Gross Domestic Prodict (GDP) to expand by 5.4 per cent in 2018, with loans pegged to grow six or seven per cent in the same period.

“The removal of the goods and services tax (GST) could boost private consumption and benefit domestic businesses in the near term,” it said in its statement.

A key supporting factor of the stable outlook, it said, is the robust macroeconomic conditions in and outside Malaysia.

Moody’s vice president and senior analyst Simon Chen said this factor will result in a favourable operating environment for Malaysian banks and help stabilise their asset quality and profitability.

“At the same time, while we will see faster loan growth, such growth will remain at a pace that is slower than the banks’ profit retention, which will lead to stronger capital buffers,” he said.

Moody’s conclusions are contained in its just-released report on Malaysian banks titled “Robust macro conditions and improving capitalisation support stable outlook,” and is authored by Chen.

The stable outlook is based on Moody’s assessment of six drivers: operating environment (stable); asset quality (stable); capital (improving); funding and liquidity (stable); profitability and efficiency (stable); and government support (stable).

Moody’s said that the banks’ asset quality will stay stable, against the backdrop of easing stress among troubled corporates and slowing growth in household debt levels.

New non-performing loans formation will remain slow amid a moderate rise in interest rates, as corporate profitability improves and growth in risky household loans eases.

As for capitalisation, such levels will improve, as capital generation exceeds asset growth, and prove sufficient to cushion one-time adjustments to capital ratios to meet the MFRS 9 standard.

Moody’s also said that the banks’ funding and liquidity will stay stable. In particular, the banks’ loan-to-deposit ratios will rise as loan growth accelerates, but such ratios will remain below 100 per cent.

In addition, the banks will remain well positioned to comfortably meet minimum requirements under Basel III liquidity and funding rules.

On profitability, revenue improvements — driven by faster loan growth — will underpin the banks’ profitability profiles, it said. Faster loan growth will boost pre-provision income, although stiffer deposit competition will limit improvements in net interest margins.

Moody’s also saw that credit costs will rise because of the new MFRS 9 standard, but only slightly because of continuously benign credit conditions.

“Government support for the banks in times of stress will continue to prove strong,” it continued. “Recent legislative reforms have not suggested any shift in the government’s policy for the resolution of troubled banks outside liquidation, with a lack of legislation to force bank creditors to bear the cost of any bank bailouts.”

Moody’s rates 11 banks in Malaysia: eight conventional commercial banks, one investment bank, one Islamic bank and one government-owned development financial institution.

The rated commercial banks accounted for some 85 per cent of total loans and deposits in the Malaysian banking system at the end of 2017.

Moody’s has maintained a stable outlook on the Malaysian banking system since 2010.

While policy uncertainty, following the surprising outcome of the recent 14th General Election (GE14), has a negative impact on the Malaysian banking sector, the downside risk to the sector’s earnings will likely be mitigated by cost discipline and stable credit growth.

According to UOBKayHian Research, post-GE14, most banks in Malaysia are unlikely to perform as well as they did prior to the May 9 polls, hence the brokerage would maintain its “market weight” on the sector.

“Post-GE14, macro policy uncertainty could have a slight dampening effect on the banking sector’s growth.

“As such, we believe the sector is unlikely to chart the same degree of outperformance prior to GE14.

“However, earnings downside risk is partly mitigated by strong cost discipline and a manageable credit cost growth environment,” UOBKayHian explained.

“Given this scenario, we reckon the sector could mirror the FBM KLCI performance in the second half of 2018, with a slight upward bias as asset quality remains stronger than expected,” the brokerage wrote in its report.

“Our earnings growth assumption is driven by the prevailing positive operating jaws ratio, underpinned by well-controlled opex growth of only three per cent versus revenue growth of six per cent, but partially offset by a mild increase in net credit cost to 35bps in 2018 versus 32bps in 2017,” it said.

The banking sector in general registered a decent earnings growth, in line with expectations, during the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Overweight outlook for 2H

Many research firms such as AffinHwang Capital thus reaffirmed their overweight sector stance, barring unforeseen circumstances.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) in a June 26 report was also overweight on the sector with anticipation for the sector’s core earnings to grow by 7.6 per cent in 2018 after lowering its expectation for banks’ non-interest income.

This will be contributed by an increase in revenue and improvement in operating expenses.

“For 2018, we retain our loan growth expectation office per cent for the Malaysian banking industry supported by a GDP growth of 5.5 per cent.

“Domestic demand and improvement in external trade remain the drivers of economic growth. We expect loan growth of banks to improve in 2H18, underpinned by a pickup in consumer loans.”

A stronger consumer spending is anticipated in the short-term period between the implementation of zero-rated GST and reintroduction of SST.

“We expect business loan growth to also improve, supported by the absence of large corporate loans repayments and a non-repeat of the forex translation impact seen in 1Q18.”

Loans to the manufacturing, wholesale and retail sectors benefitting from the improvement in consumer spending are anticipated to be stronger compared to loans to the construction and construction-related sectors.

This is in view of the fact that several major infrastructure projects have been terminated while some are under review, AmInvestment Bank said.

The lagged repricing of banks’ deposit rates adjusting to the increase in OPR coupled with keener competition for deposits compared to 1H18 as the sector moves closer towards the implementation of net stable funding ratio (NSFR) will be the contributing factors.

Also, the tapering of margin is also expected to be partly attributed to pressures on the asset yield of banks’ subsidiaries in Indonesia (Maybank Indonesia and CIMB Niaga).

“We expect bank’s net interest margins to expand by 2bps for 2018 against a projection of a 3bps increase previously.

“The OPR is likely to be maintained at 3.25 per cent in 2H18. This is based on the headline inflation which is still expected to be low, thus sustaining a positive real interest rate. We project the inflation rate for 2018 to be two to 2.5 per cent.”

Meanwhile, the implementation of zero-rated GST effective June 1 until the reintroduction of SST in September provides a three months’ tax holiday, hence lowering the prices of goods while the firm petrol prices — both RON 95 and diesel until the end of 2018 — are likely to keep a lid on inflation pressure.

Moving forward, FundSupermart’s Lee opined that household loan — which accounts for more than 54 per cent of the total loan applied — is expected to further improve due to the several recent policies announced by the new government.

These include the zero-rating of GST, abolishment of toll collections, stabilizing the RON 95 Petrol price as well as the Hari Raya special assistance to civil servants and pensioners which are expected to return about RM 20.7 billion to the people pocket.

“Prior to the implementation of SST in September 2018, we believe the consumers are likely to utilize the window of opportunity to purchase the big-ticket items which would further drive the loan demand moving forward.

“This is exactly the reversal of what we have seen in the local private consumption when GST was first introduced in mid-2015.

“All in all, we believe that the fundamental for the Banking sector remains intact despite the recent sell-off due to the heavy foreign outflow.

“Although we are generally positive on the Banking sector, investors are reminded that there will be some potential risk especially the possible sovereign downgrade which could eventually trigger an even hefty sell-off by the foreign investors.

“On top of that, the recent decision made by the new government to cancel several mega infrastructure projects might also dampen the business loan growth moving forward.

“However, given the expectation that the economic activity is likely to remain healthy in the quarters ahead coupled with the improving loan demand especially and the decent fundamental of the banking sector, we believe the sector could outperform the broad index in the next few quarters.”

AmInvestment Bank’s share performance reviews

RHB Bank:

We continue to like the stock due to an undemanding valuation, trading at 0.8x to FY19 BV/share. Also, the group’s asset quality is improving with provisions declining.

Public Bank: Strong asset quality and high level of regulatory reserves of RM2.0bil provide a strong loan loss cover of 261.0%.

Alliance Bank:

We expect earnings to improve in FY19 with a stronger revenue leveraging the group’s transformation initiatives. Also, the improved earnings of the group will be supported by a decline in OPEX due to lower investment expenses for transformation and cost savings realized from the completed MSS/VSS and branch consolidation.

BIMB Holdings:

Consistent earnings of the group, stronger profits ahead for insurance business under its subsidiary, Syarikat Takaful (STMB) coming from its tie-ups with banks for bancatakaful, surplus funds position and healthy claims ratio of STMB as well as decent ROEs of 12%–13% are expected in FY18-19.

CIMB:

Attractive valuation, trading at 1.0x our FY19 BV/share with the share price weakness. The group’s CI ratio is gradually improving with the disposal of its 50% stake in CSI while its capital ratio will gradually be strengthened with the disposal of its stakes in CSI and CIMB-Principal Asset Management. Asset quality of the group is gradually improving with a decline in provisions.

Maybank:

Valuation has turned attractive after the recent heavy selldown of the stock, diversified earnings and higher dividend yields compared to peers. Potentially, the cash portion of its dividends is likely to be higher compared to the portion that is electable for the reinvestments under the DRP. This is due to the gradual improvement in risk weighted assets despite the group’s expansion in assets.

Unclear stance in property sector affect banks

A major sector affecting the performance of banks is property, plagued by oncertainties as the new govenrment under the Pakatan Harapan ruling hopes to address and rebalance housing issues and policies as fairly as it can.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga REsearch) in its third quarter strategy report for properties saw that valuationon for property players under its purview were near rock bottom.

“Our universe’s average RNAV discount is now at 63.4 per cent or close to its historical peak level of 68.5 per cent.

“In terms of forqward PBV, we note that the following developers are trading at historical lows and are well below their own book values such as UEMS, IOIPG, SP Setia Bhd, Huayang Bhd, and Sunsuria Bhd.

“For big land-bank owners namely UEMS, IOIPG, and SPSETIA; note that their landbank costs are based on historical acquisition costs with bulk of acquisitions made several years ago, implying low land costs compared to prevailing market value – it also means that the company’s valuations imply no further development profit.”

This may be a primer for potential mergers and acquisitions (M&As) or even privatisation plays, Kenanga Research said, but at this juncture, it has yet to hear any whispers on the matter.

“We view the Financial sector (KLFIN) as key driver of the property sector as most house purchases are financed by home loans.

“The construction sector (KLCON) is equally important to the property sector as it is a cost factor which ultimately influences developer’s margins.”

The firm went on to highlight that higher business risk profiles should be commensurated by higher return on equities (ROEs).

“Based on the type of risks undertaken by each of the players, it is fair to assume that banks carry the heaviest risks being the end-financier which has longer loan tenures – some also finance projects in which they are also providing end-financing services to buyers.

“This is followed by developers which carry the development risks but has a shorter ‘holding’ tenure and faster capital recovery than end financiers, and contractors carrying the least risks amongst the three players as it is more service-oriented in nature.

“So, it stands to reason that the KLFIN’s ROE should be higher than the KLPRP, while the KLPRP’s ROE should be higher than KLCON’s – this was the case prior to CY16 but since then, the KLPRP’s ROE is currently below the KLFIN and KLCON, weighing down on property stocks’ valuations.”

But will property valuations re-rate? Kenanga Research believes the sector needs further policy clarity, particularly on the affordable housing policy (including a national database), which requires time for the new ruling government to study.

Minister of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Zubaida Kamaruddin previously confirmed with a previous interview with BizHive Weekly that it will enter into discussions with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) soon to talk about relaxing current lending guidelines to enable more home buyers from the B40 and M40 groups to secure housing loans.

Part of the evaluation is expected to consider family household income as opposed to just individual income and widening the scope of rent-to-own (RTO) schemes.

“However, even if there is easing, we believe it will at best, only sufficient to help developers maintain current sales momentum for reasons we will elaborate below,” Kenanga Research added.

Thus, there was a need for further clarity in affordable housing policy. Under Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto, one of the promises is to build one million affordable homes across Malaysia within two terms of the new ruling government – this implies an average of 100,000 new units per annum over a 10-year period.

“While this promise bodes well for the national aim to increase homeownership, it begs the question; will listed developers see competing future supply?,” it asked.

“Will there be room for the pie grows for house buying? The other aspect of property demand is lending liquidity to the sector.

“Even residential loans applications and approvals indicators have shown strong improvements, we note that this has not been felt by our universe of developers; in our earlier reports, we highlighted this could be due to competition from government housing schemes and other non-listed developers which are catering for this affordable market.”

With very flattish residential transactions, developers have had to fight for market share to achieve their sales targets.

Over CY17, Kenanga Research did not observe any significant improvements in its universe’s market share on a year-on-year basis.

“We think the current banking system’s real-estate appetite has moderated from its peak three to five years ago,” it believed. “Currently, the proportion of housing to total banking system loans is at a record high of 31 per cent.”