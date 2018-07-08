BPA Malaysia Weekly Bond Market Report

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Trading activities in the local bond market picked up significantly throughout the week as confidence is slowly returning to the local markets.

On the back of strong buying interest across the curve, MGS yields for most maturities closed lower by two to nine bps.

On that account, the Thomson Reuters BPAM All Bond Index saw an increase of 0.355 per cent to 158.218 points from 157.659 points last week.

Meanwhile, the yields on shorter-term US Treasury notes rose following the release of the minutes from the June gathering of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Thursday, which signaled that the Fed will likely stick to its current rate-hike path and hike rates twice more this year.

With that, the US yield curve continued to flatten as investors are concerned about an impending economic slowdown due to the ongoing trade wars, which would cause yields to fall in the ensuing years.

The release of the all-important US nonfarm payroll on Friday will provide further clues on the timing of the next Fed rate hike.

Malaysia’s May exports missed consensus expectations of a 6.4 per cent increase, rising by only 3.4 per cent year-on-year to RM82.1 billion.

The growth in exports outpaced the growth in imports for the fifth consecutive month, with imports growing by only 0.1 per cent year-on-year to RM74 billion.

However, on a month-on-month basis, exports shrank by 2.5 per cent whereas import rose by 3.9 per cent.

As a result, Malaysia’s trade surplus narrowed to RM8.1 billion from RM13.1 billion in the prior month.

Top 10 most active bonds:

The top 10 most active bonds garnered a total trading volume of about RM11.8 billion throughout the week, which is much higher compared to RM6.9 billion last week.

The 10-year benchmark GII maturing on October 31, 2028 led the pack, collecting a total trading volume of RM2 billion.

Sovereign auction(s):

On July 3, 2018, BNM announced the tender details for the new issue of the 30-year benchmark MGS maturing on July 6, 2048.

The tender closed on July 5, 2018 and garnered a decent bid-to-cover ratio of 1.871 times, which is higher than the 1.603 times cover observed during the tender for the previous 30-year benchmark MGS.

The highest, average and lowest yields came in at 4.949, 4.921 and 4.89 per cent respectively.

The new 30-year benchmark MGS was issued on July 6, 2018 with an issue size of RM2 billion.

New issuance(s):

On July 2, 2018, Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd issued one tranche of one-year corporate guaranteed Medium Term Notes (MTNs) with an issue size of RM125 million.

The MTNs carry a coupon rate of 4.750 per cent, and are rated AA- with stable outlook by MARC.