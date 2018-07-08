Catlin wins inaugural Asian Tour title in S’wak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANTUBONG: John Catlin of the USA carded a 22-under 266 to win the inaugural Asian Tour Sarawak Championship at the Damai Golf and Country Club yesterday.

The multiple winner on the Asian Tour finished one stroke ahead of the Thai pair of Jazz Janewattananond and Danthai Boonma and compatriot Paul Peterson who tied for second.

Catlin collected the winner’s cheque of US$54,000 and the champion’s trophy from Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

A stroke further in fifth place was Javi Colomo from Spain. New Zealand’s Mark Brown was sixth with a four day score of 269.

There was also a tie for seventh spot with Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, Johannes Veerman of USA and Kevin Lee of South Korea posting similar scores of 270.

Sukree Othman was the best Malaysian finisher as he shared 25th spot with Singapore’s Quincy Quek, American Kim Shihwan, Poom Saksansin of Thailand and James Marchesani of Australia.

About 150 professional golfers from all over the world took part in the four-day tournament at DGCC.

The US$300,000 (RM1.21 million) Sarawak Championship is the third new Asian Tour event announced this year following the Asia-Pacific Classic in China and UMA CNS Open Golf Championship in Pakistan.

Among those who attended the prize presentation ceremony were permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, Hii Chang Kee, Sarawak Economic DC general manager Soedirman Aini and Asian Tour chief operating officer Cho Minn Thant.