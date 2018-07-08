Ex-rep: Bersatu able to ‘complete’ PH’s presence in Sarawak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The entry of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) could very well ‘complete’ the presence of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Sarawak, said former assemblyman Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran.

In this respect, he believed that the PH government had to make ways and means for its presence to be felt by all the people in Sarawak, and the inclusion of Bersatu in Sarawak politics could be one of them.

“In this democratic country, everybody has the right to choose any political party that fits into their hopes for the betterment, or aspirations in life. Sarawakians have the wisdom to exercise their rights in order to be united under any political avenue,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Entri, who was once the elected representative for Marudi, acknowledged that while Bersatu would not enter Sabah in view of the government there being led by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), which is already working with PH-led federal government as announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, it would be ‘unavoidable’ for it (Bersatu) to enter Sarawak and involve Sarawakians directly under certain strategic political partnership.

“While acknowledging that the presence of PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) and DAP (Democratic Action Party) has been felt by Sarawakians as part and parcel of PH, the entry of Bersatu to Sarawak should not be perceived as undermining their (PKR and DAP) strength in Sarawak,” he said.

PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen had made a clear stand on this matter, while Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had also stated that the Sarawak government could not stop Bersatu from entering Sarawak, Entri added.

“The ball is now with the Sarawakians. Let Sarawakians determine their own political destiny, with new hopes and aspirations,” he said.

PH took over the helm at Putrajaya following Barisan Nasional’s defeat in the 14th general election, on May 9 this year.

Bersatu, PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara are the component parties under the PH political coalition.