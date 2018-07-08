Health Dept monitoring imported canned fish

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sarawak Health Department through its Food Safety and Quality Division is monitoring all imported canned fish (sardines and mackerels) in the local market.

The department said the Ministry of Health (MOH) has imposed a ‘Seize, Test and Release’ action on the imported canned fish products at all entry points to Malaysia.

Samples will be taken for analysis and the product will only be released if the results indicate that there is no contamination or the Filum Nematoda worm from the genus Anisakis spp. is not found.

“To date, only one violation was found in Sarawak, the HS Brand, at the entry point to Sibu and the consignment (shipment of goods) had been rejected and disposed of,” the department said in a press statement here on Friday pertaining to the latest developments on a report which had gone viral in social media sites related to dead worms found in canned fish products.

Adding on, it said for locally produced canned fish products, verification at all production plants is carried out by the MOH itself.

However, there is no production plant for canned fish in Sarawak at this time, the department noted.

It said the health risk in canned fish products is low because the worms would have died during cooking or canning process.

“Under Section 13 of the Food Act 1983, it also provides that any party involved in the importation, distribution, storage or sale of food contained in or on it, any toxic, damaging or otherwise hazardous substance, constitutes an offence and on conviction, is liable to a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or both.”

The department advised consumers if they have any concerns regarding food safety to contact the nearest divisional or district health office.