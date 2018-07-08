Sarawak 

Homestay entrepreneurs urged to be more creative in attracting tourists

Willie Mongin

KUCHING: Homestay entrepreneurs should be creative in providing interesting packages and activities to attract tourists to their respective homestays, said Puncak Borneo MP, Willie Mongin.

He said there were so many places of interest for tourists to visit around Puncak Borneo and hoped homestay entrepreneurs use their imagination and original ideas to create attractive packages via social media and market the homestays and their respective products to the international market.

“Now we can no longer rely on conventional methods for doing business, including for marketing homestay programmes,” he said when opening a workshop on ‘Sarawak Next Paradise Homestay’  organised by UCSI University together with MyCenthe at the Bengoh Resettlement Scheme, Jalan Borneo Heights, 43 kilometres from here today.

In addition, he said homestay operators should always be warm and friendly with the guests and render quality service to visitors.

Willie hopes that more people in Puncak Borneo would venture into the tourism industry including setting up homestays as well as promoting local products to improve and increase their income.

A total of 350 participants took part in the one-day workshop which is a community programme that aims to create higher quality homestays run by competent owners  as well as improve the quality and hospitality of the tourism industry in Sarawak. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.